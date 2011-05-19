THE DOMINIQUE STRAUSS-KAHN MUGSHOT

Below is Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s mugshot.



It was released on an NYPD prisoner movement slip today, according to the Daily Mail.

It was taken just after he was pulled of the Air France flight by officers.

According to the Mail,

NYPD officers are required to fill out such slips when the arrest package of documents is sent on to a court without the prisoner.

Officers are required to attach one photograph to the prisoner movement slips, which will then remain with the prisoner until they are transported to court.

The embattled IMF head is currently being held in isolation in Rikers Island prison, without bail.

