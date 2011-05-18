The Maid Allegedly Raped By Strauss-Kahn Lives In Housing For Adults With HIV

The accuser in the Dominique Strauss-Kahn sex case is a 32-year-old West African who lives with her daughter in a housing project run by Harlem Community AIDS United, New York Post has learned:



The Post has not been able to ascertain whether the maid, 32, has HIV/AIDS because of medical confidentiality laws.

But the agency rents apartments only for adults with the disease. A Harlem United worker said at least one adult in the household has to be HIV-positive or have AIDS to qualify for one of their units. A healthy adult with a child with HIV or AIDS is not eligible.

So it’s not clear whether she has the disease. It might, however, help to explain why DSK is on suicide watch.

UPDATE: Zerohedge noted yesterday that DSK has been housed in the contagious disease ward at Riker’s Island.

Don’t miss: Why Powerful Men Make Really Bad Decisions Involving Sex >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.