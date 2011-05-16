SHOCKING STRAUSS-KAHN INTERVIEW: I Could See Myself Becoming The Victim Of A "Honey Trap"

Very strange.



Three weeks ago, Dominique Strauss Kahn said he could see himself becoming victim of a sex trap.

In an interview with Liberation, a French publication, on April 28, he said he foresaw 3 main challenges ahead for him (the implied thing being, if he ran for President of France).

“The money, women and my Jewishness.”

He said the challenges were “in that order,” but he spoke about the big one first: Women.

“Yes, I love women … so what? […] For years we talk about giant pictures of orgies,” he told Liberation. “But I’ve never seen anything out … Let show them!”

Then he said he could see himself being set up because of his affinity for women. According to Liberation:

DSK then talks about ending up in a men’s room with Sarkozy, during an international summit, and asks him to stop the dirty tricks about his private life.

Wanting to pose as a victim, DSK starts imagining “a woman (he might have) raped in a parking lot and to whom half a million or a million euros would be promised to make up such a story…”

(Another translation of the paragraph says, “He said he could see himself becoming the victim of a honey trap.”)

Obviously, he was right to put the “women” challenge first.

Here’s what he said about the other two challenges:

On the “money”, he said his wife, Anne Sinclair, has “put away the need for ever” with his personal fortune.

Finally, about his “judaicity”, he expects that one of his quotes, already viral online, be used against him. According to Jewish Tribune, he had said years ago that “he gets up every morning wondering how (he can) be useful to Israel.” “Stupid,” he now says, “but I hadn’t refuted it at the time”

For more on DSK’s likely defence, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.