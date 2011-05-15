DSK "Emerged From The Bathroom Naked" And "Chased [The Maid] Down A Hallway"

IMF chief and potential French presidential candidate Dominique Strauss-Kahn was arrested last night for allegedly sexually assaulting a maid at the hotel he was staying at.



We now have a fuller picture of the allegations against him, from a very good AP summary of the story.

Here is what, precisely, he is alleged to have done:

The 32-year-old woman told authorities that she entered Strauss-Kahn’s suite at the luxury Sofitel hotel not far from Manhattan’s Times Square at about 1 p.m. Eastern time (1600 GMT) Saturday and he attacked her, Browne said. She said she had been told to clean the spacious $3000-a-night-suite suite, which she had been told was empty.

According to an account the woman provided to police, Strauss-Kahn emerged from the bathroom naked, chased her down a hallway and pulled her into a bedroom, where he began to sexually assault her. She said she fought him off, then he dragged her into the bathroom, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and tried to remove her underwear. The woman was able to break free again and escaped the room and told hotel staff what had happened, authorities said. They called police.

When detectives arrived moments later, Strauss-Kahn had already left the hotel, leaving behind his mobile phone, Browne said. “It looked like he got out of there in a hurry,” Browne said.

The NYPD discovered he was at the airport and contacted Port Authority officials, who plucked Strauss-Kahn from first class on the Air France flight that was just about to leave the gate.

The maid was taken by police to a hospital and being treated for minor injuries.

