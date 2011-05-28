Is This The Presentation That Started Dominique Strauss-Kahn's Affair With Piroska Nagy?

Photo: Daily Mail

Now that the former head of the IMF, Dominique Strauss-Kahn (“DSK”), is facing rape accusations, word of his previous liaisons with pretty young things is spreading rampantly.And Piroska Nagy, with whom DSK had an affair in 2008, is at the top of the list of females whose relationship with DSK is being scrutinized. Her story of the affair is telling, and we believe we’ve found the document that started it all.



The former IMF chief is said to have seduced Nagy, an economist, by pretending to be interested in her amazing presentation on Ghana. According to Nagy, who wrote a letter to a lawyer about DSK’s behaviour in 2008, DSK was experienced in the art of using high-minded, legitimate pretenses to lure women. For example, in another instance, DSK is said to have told a reporter that she could interview him about the economy if she came back to his apartment for a drink.

In Nagy’s case, he used a presentation she prepared for the IMF about its activities in Ghana. She described how DSK began the seduction with harmless questions about the Ghanian economy, and then revealed his true intentions like this, according to Bloomberg:

“I believe that Mr. Strauss-Kahn abused his position in the manner in which he got to me.”

“I provided you the details of how he summoned me on several occasions and came to make inappropriate suggestions to… I did not know how to handle this; as I told you I felt that I was ‘damned if I did and damned if I didn’t.'”

“[DSK is a] brilliant leader with a vision for addressing the ongoing global financial crisis. He is also an aggressive if charming man…”

Nagy wrote the above in a letter to warn the IMF about its chief’s behaviour towards women. She described her experience with Strauss-Kahn to give the fund an example, in hopes that they would watch out for other women at the IMF (It doesn’t seem to have worked. An Asian secretary now says that DSK came onto her).

According to Nagy’s letter, which the NYTimes and Bloomberg read and described, their relationship began when Strauss-Kahn asked Nagy to give him a presentation on the IMF’s activities in Ghana, her area of focus at the time. He instantly became interested in her, often calling her to ask questions about Ghana’s economy. Once, he asked his secretary to summon Nagy from the ladies room with a message: DSK wants to see you.Eventually, their economic conversations turned sexual. And for a while, she avoided his advances, but finally, at the World Economic Forum in 2008, the two began a short-lived affair.

We believe we’ve found the presentation that started it all.

While at the IMF, Nagy seems to have completed two presentations on the Ghanian economy. One in May 2007, another in June 2008. Their affair took place in January 2008, so we believe the one from 2007, which is embedded below, contains the information Nagy presented so appealingly.

It’s possible that it’s the least sexy thing we’ve ever read.

