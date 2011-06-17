Strauss-Kahn's First Statements To The NYPD Make It Look Like He Had No Idea Why He Was Arrested

The Manhattan D.A just released the voluntary disclosures made by Dominique Strauss-Kahn on the day of his arrest.



The documents detail Strauss-Kahn’s calls with an employee at the Sofitel about his missing telephone, to his statement during his detention at JFK.

Some of the verbal exchanges between Strauss-Kahn and law enforcement officials give the appearance that DSK was confused about his arrest.

When an officer approached Strauss-Kahn at 4:40 pm on the day he arrested, and requested that Strauss-Kahn “come with” them, Strauss-Kahn replied to the officer’s request, “What for?”

Moments later, Strauss-Kahn asked again, “What is this about?”

Moments later, in a Port Authority Precinct at JFK, detectives asked Strauss-Kahn to empty his pockets, hand over his passport, and offer him water. When one of the detectives began to handcuff him, Strauss-Kahn said, “is that necessary?”

Strauss-Kahn then told the officers he has diplomatic immunity, and requested to speak with someone at the French consulate. He continued to demand to know why he had been detained.

In subsequent statements, Strauss-Kahn appeared to be unsure of why he was arrested. At one point, he requested being able to make a call to inform colleagues he would be late for a meeting. In another, he said, “Do I need a lawyer?” At this stage, law enforcement officials had not disclosed why they were holding him.

