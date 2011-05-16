Check Out How The Police Figured Out Dominique Strauss-Kahn Was Sitting In First Class On Air France!

Seat 1A, garcon. I’ll be waiting.

By now, everyone knows that the police caught IMF boss Dominique Strauss-Kahn in the first class cabin of an Air France flight minutes before take-off (and whisked him away to a jail cell while preparing sex-assault charges).What hasn’t been known is how the police found him.



The answer?

Dominique Strauss-Kahn left his cell phone in his hotel room (known).

And then, reports the Wall Street Journal, he called the hotel to see if he had left it there!

The hotel security manager–who, by that time, knew what had happened–said that he had the phone and asked where Strauss-Kahn where he could deliver it. And Strauss-Kahn helpfully told him.

A day later, Strauss-Kahn’s arraignment has been postponed so police can search his body for scratches.

