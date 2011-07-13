Dominique Strauss-Kahn Texted: "Do I Scare You?"

Photo: Germainpire

Earlier this week, Tristane Banon’s lawyer warned that they had texts and other hard evidence against DSK, whom Banon filed a sexual assault complaint against last week.Well, here’s the first bit of hard evidence.



According to the Telegraph, DSK sent Banon a text from one of his seven cell phones: “Do I scare you?”

Kahn calls her complaint and allegations “imaginary,” but that text is pretty ridden with sexual-innuendo. But of course it’s out of context and Banon was his second wife’s god daughter, so we could also see him texting Banon genuinely.

