Dominique Strauss-Kahn Charged With Alleged Connection To French Prostitute Ring

Disgraced former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn has been charged over an alleged connection with a French prostitution ring, BBC News reported.
According to BBC News, Strauss-Kahn admitted to attending parties in French city of Lille where authorities allege paid prostitutes were present.
Strauss-Kahn denies knowing they were paid prostitutes.
