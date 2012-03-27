Dominique Strauss-Kahn Charged With Alleged Connection To French Prostitute Ring

Disgraced former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn has been charged over an alleged connection with a French prostitution ring, BBC News reported.



According to BBC News, Strauss-Kahn admitted to attending parties in French city of Lille where authorities allege paid prostitutes were present.

Strauss-Kahn denies knowing they were paid prostitutes.

More from BBC News here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.