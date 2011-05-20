BAIL GRANTED FOR DOMINIQUE STRAUSS-KAHN

Photo: AP

Dominique Strauss-Kahn was just granted bail at $1 million, and will be released tomorrow.Earlier today an indictment was filed against the former IMF chief. He was charged with six counts of sexual assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment.



He will now face trial.

In today’s hearing, Judge Michael Obus said Strauss-Kahn must submit to home arrest and agree to be monitored by video 24 hours a day, in addition to wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The French financier has already surrendered his passport.

“I realise this is an issue of great public interest,” the judge said earlier to a packed courtroom.

During the hearing, Strauss-Kahn’s defence lawyer presented a travel itinerary to show that his client had not attempted to flee on the weekend, as prosecutors allege — his flight was previously planned.

The lawyer also noted that if granted bail, Strauss-Kahn would live in an apartment in New York with his wife, and would allow camera surveillance in addition to wearing an electronic monitoring device, and therefore would not present a flight risk.

Additionally, a security firm had already been contacted to provide an armed guard for the apartment. In his decision, Judge Obus said an armed guard must be present at all times.

In the hearing, federal prosecutors argued that the “proof against Strauss-Kahn is substantial and continues to grow every day.”

They said Strauss-Kahn “has shown a propensity for impulsive criminal conduct”, and that due to his wealth and connections outside of the U.S., he is a serious risk to flee. (The defence said that Strauss-Kahn’s net worth is $2 million).

Earlier today, an indictment was filed against DSK. He’s been charged with six counts of sexual assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

Since DSK was arrested on the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Sofitel maid, he’s been imprisoned in protective custody in Rikers Island.

Strauss-Kahn’s defence lawyer, Ben Brafman, requested that a judge reconsider an earlier rejection of bail for the former IMF chief.

Brafman is not in court today, however, due to a family function in Israel. Instead, another attorney, William Taylor, is representing DSK, Jon Swaine of the Daily Telegraph said, via Twitter.

Now, Brafman is offering bail at $1 million, in addition to Strauss-Kahn wearing an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet, and a waiver of his extradition rights, in exchange for release.

The judge had denied DSK’s request for bail earlier because he deemed him a flight risk.

In court, Strauss-Kahn’s wife entered the room earlier the couple’s daughter, according to Bloomberg TV’s Sara Eisen. Eisen also said that every seat in the courtroom has been filled, and it’s a total media circus, via Twitter.

During a brief recess, attorney William Taylor talked with the Strauss-Kahn’s wife, Anne Sinclair, according to reporter Jon Swaine. She asked how her husband is doing; Taylor responded: “Depressed. He hates this.” (Swaine is seated beside the family in the courtroom).

Here’s what DSK has to go through every time he leaves and enters Rikers Island for a hearing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.