Dominique Strauss Kahn Allegedly Had "Consensual But Brutal" Sex With Accuser's Mother

Dominique Strauss Kahn, accused of a rape at Manhattan’s Sofitel hotel, had “consensual but brutal” sex with another alleged victim’s mother, reports MyFoxNY.



Anne Mansouret, the godmother of Tristane Banon, announced the affair in an interview with French magazine L’Express.

While Mansouret insists the sex, which took place in 2000, was consensual, she says that Strauss Kahn “took me with the brutality of a soldier”, according to The Daily Mail.

Later, in 2003, Strauss Kahn allegedly attempted to rape Mansouret’s daughter, the writer Banon.

Banon described Strauss Kahn as a “horny monkey”.

According to MyFoxNY, when Strauss Kahn’s ex-wife (and Mansouret’s best friend) Brigitte Guillemette confronted him after the incident, he said “I don’t know what got into me. I slept with the mother … I blew a fuse when I saw the daughter.”

Banon is filing attempted rape charges against Strauss Kahn over the incident.

