16 photos that show why Dominique Crenn was named the best female chef in the world

Dominique Crenn Buddha hand cured in pomegranate, quince and chamomile bud

Chef Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn and Petit Crenn was recently named the world’s best female chef by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

The San Francisco restaurateur and chef is the only woman ever to earn two Michelin stars. She is internationally renowned for her “poetic culinaria,” which means that she likes to tell a poetic story through food.

In celebration of her award, here are 16 beautiful photos to take you through the Dominique Crenn dining experience.

Chef Dominique Crenn is the first woman to earn two Michelin stars. She also just nabbed the title of the world's best female chef by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. She is renowned for her spectacular culinary presentations, like this deconstructed lobster bisque. Ed Anderson, Atelier Crenn She calls her cuisine 'poetic culinaria,' which means that she likes to tell a poetic story through food. Atelier Crenn Honeycomb presentation. At Atelier Crenn, diners receive a poem in lieu of a menu. Dominique Crenn Verses from the winter menu. Every line in the poem symbolises an individual course. 'The Sea' features oysters, fish eggs, and sea urchin. Atelier Crenn A meal at one of Crenn's restaurant consists of up to 20 courses. Each course pays tribute to her culture, history, or the natural world. 'The Forest' is a nature-inspired course from the autumn menu. Atelier Crenn The menu changes regularly. 'A Walk in the Woods' features wood, acorns and spiced brioche for the autumn menu. Atelier Crenn Every dish embodies the mood and bounty of the season. Summer dishes involve honeycomb and flowers, for example. Atelier Crenn The only constant on her menu -- and a signature dish -- is the Kir Breton. It's a twist on Kir Royale, both an aperitif and amuse bouche. Atelier Crenn Crenn is a fierce advocate for using organic, local produce and ingredients. Ed Anderson, Atelier Crenn Menus at her San Francisco restaurants are therefore centered around Bay Area resources, like sea urchin and abalone. Atelier Crenn Sea urchin in a tub. Although she is not a vegetarian, Crenn does not serve meat -- only seafood and vegetables -- at her restaurant Petit Crenn. This is a statement to protest meat industry standards in America. Atelier Crenn Fish & chips. Her motto: 'Think before you cook!' Atelier Crenn White Chocolate Salsify Crenn challenges diners to think before they eat as well. When she's cooking, it's often difficult to know what's on the plate. (This is carrot jerky). Ed Anderson, Atelier Crenn Even the most familiar dishes, like beef carpaccio, challenge visual expectations. Atelier Crenn Beef Carpaccio. Every serving vessel is carefully considered. Crenn uses wine bottles, tree logs and glass compartments to plate. This dessert is served in a golden egg. Dominique Crenn Dessert in a golden egg. She is inspired by 'art, strangers, and things I don't know,' and hopes diners will feel the same. Dominique Crenn, Instagram An edible 'papillion.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.