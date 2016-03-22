The coolest hot chocolate ever has a blooming marshmallow

While Dominique Ansel is known for the invention of the Cronut, Ansel’s bakery in Tokyo has put a delightful twist on everyone’s favourite winter beverage. The Dominique Ansel Bakery serves its hot chocolate with a blooming marshmallow. Just drop the sugary bud in the drink, and watch it bloom. There’s even a surprise once the marshmallow is in full bloom.

Story and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.