Dominique Ansel Has Officially Brought His SXSW Cookie And Milk Shots To NYC

The man behind the Cronut has debuted his next big thing — the Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Shots.

Dominique Ansel started serving his new warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Shots at his Spring Street bakery today at 3 PM. With only 200 snacks available and a limit of two-per-person, the line is snaking around the block.





According to Grub Street, the shots cost $US3 each, and the bakery is working on a take-home pack of 8 for $US25.

The snack features a buttery chocolate chip cookie moulded into the shape of a shot glass that is said to be able to withstand the moisture from the milk.

And the milk is also special — full-fat and creamy, it’s organic milk from an upstate Swede Farm that has been infused with vanilla and some sugar to give it a cold and sweet taste to go along with the cookie.

Ansel previewed the treats at a SXSW party in Austin, Texas last week, drawing a line that stretched for three blocks.

New York Post reporter Hailey Eber says the best way to eat them is “to be alternately sipping the milk, then nibbling down the cookie cup as the milk level lowers” — although feel free to throw the milk back immediately and chow down on the still-warm cookie glass.

And if you want more milk after you’ve finished devouring the cookie shot, Grub Street says you can ask for a milk chaser.

