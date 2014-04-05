Famed Cronut Bakery Shut Down Due To Mice Problems

No need to line up for Cronuts tomorrow morning — Eater New York is reporting that Dominique Ansel Bakery, home of the cronut, has been shuttered by the Department of Health.

The only evidence as of yet is a Twitter picture of the DOH notice and an ominous “CLOSED” sign hanging in the doorway.

We just heard back from Dominique Ansel Bakery, which released this official statement:

Due to the video that was released showing a small mouse running across the screen for 5 seconds, the health department used it as evidence to ask us to re-cement and closed down the bakery for extermination. As a small one-shop bakery, we often feel like we’re being looked at under a tremendous microscope. A lot of time people don’t see the larger ramifications of their actions and how a tiny video can be sensationalized and cause harm and damages to an honest, small business that people’s livelihood depends on. We of course believe that we run a clean and good operation, but see that we were targeted and will rise to the occasion to be even better. Chef says we will be doing everything that was asked of us, and hope to reopen on Monday mid-day. Our team will be here in person to speak to customers live.

The inspection report is unavailable online at the time of this post, but here is the video in question that Gothamist posted of a mouse scurrying around the kitchen.

Until today, the bakery has had a solid “A” grade, even though its most recent inspection from October cited the restaurant for “evidence of live mice” and docked the kitchen for not being “vermin proof.”

Here’s how the restaurant fared during that last Department of Health inspection:

Dominique Ansel gained widespread notoriety almost a year ago when he invented the Cronut — a cross between a doughnut and a croissant. The dessert became a nationwide sensation, and lines at the SoHo bakery extended around the block.

Since then, Ansel has created everything from a deluxe s’more to a “cookie and milk” shot.

Earlier this week, the Health Department shut down a Manhattan Dunkin’ Doughnuts after finding evidence of rats.

