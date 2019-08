New York chef Dominique Ansel introduced the world to the Cronut back in 2013. His latest food innovation is a cinnamon roll that unravels like a long piece of yarn. It’s called the Cinnamon Spun Roll. Here’s what it’s like.

Produced by Chris Snyder

Follow TI: On FacebookÂ

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.