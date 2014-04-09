The Cronut Bakery Is Back After 'Cruel And Sensationalized Attacks'

The Dominique Ansel Bakery is out of purgatory and has been officially reopened this morning to New York City cronut lovers.

Last Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) shut down the much-beloved bakery after a video of a mouse running across the restaurant’s floor surfaced online. The DOH inspectors claimed the bakery had a “severe mouse infestation” and closed it down, though ultimately the DOH did not find any mice but instead “several hundred mouse droppings,” according to a statement given to Gothamist.

While shuttered, the restaurant staff upgraded the establishment by re-cementing and refurbishing the bakery’s floors to better prevent against mice and to comply with DOH guidelines. After a re-opening inspection on Monday, the restaurant is now back in business and at the time of this post retains its ‘A’ grade health inspection rating.

In a response on Facebook, Dominique Ansel and his team write that they believe the shuttering of the bakery and subsequent media response were both “cruel and sensationalized attacks that are not framed in the proper context” and that “systems should not be abused to single-out any one business over another.”

To celebrate this morning’s reopening, the team offered a special edition cronut inspired by the movie “Rocky” that is chocolate with a golden star, along with a quote from the movie:

Obviously, those early and long cronut lines were back in full-force as well:

The cronut line back in full force this morning in SoHo. All unperturbed by earlier mouse infestation controversy. pic.twitter.com/3grhGYbho6

— Yoni Bashan (@yoni_bashan) April 8, 2014

Here’s their full Facebook response:

Dear friends, What you see in the photo is us — the less than 20 members of the Dominique Ansel Bakery team in our Soho bakery. This is all of us. In the past year, we have woken up daily knowing that our success has made us vulnerable to more malicious attacks than any small, one-shop business should ever have to suffer. But we refuse to believe that we live in a world where success turns people into targets of spite and contempt. We choose instead to believe that it has led us to so many of you, our adoring fans and customers whom have sent your support. Thank you for the hundreds of emails, calls, and personal letters we received. Our dream is that we can encourage creativity and inspire those around the world to do the same. And this morning we wake to pursue this one simple dream harder than ever before. With your help, we know we will get there and develop a constructive and genuine way to improve every day. We are deeply sorry for any disappointment that we may have caused you. Taking this opportunity, we have completely fortified our facilities with a full reconstruction and re-cementing, taking every issue seriously in an effort to provide an even more pristine environment for our guests. As you know, we cook in completely opened kitchens, so everything we do is in full view. Looking forward, our hope is that honest, hard-working businesses should not have to face cruel and sensationalized attacks that are not framed in the proper context. And systems should not be abused to single-out any one business over another. We urge our customers to seek deeper details and answers before jumping to conclusions. And regardless of the hits, we will take every chance and criticism as a lesson learned and work harder to rise to the expectations you have of us and that we have of ourselves. On Tuesday morning, we open our doors at 8am as usual. We are excited to welcome you back and looking forward to greeting you all personally, as we do every day. In the words of Rocky Balboa — whose theme song has been playing on our radio all weekend long while we worked to deliver everything that was required of us and more — “getting hit and keep moving forward…that’s how winning is done!” With our very best, The Dominique Ansel Bakery Team

