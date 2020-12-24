Dominion warned Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani that it's readying a defamation lawsuit and told him to 'preserve documents' related to the voting tech company

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Lawyers working for Dominion Voting Systems, an election technology company at the centre of a right-wing conspiracy theory about election fraud, sent a letter to Rudy Giuliani telling him to preserve documents in anticipation of an “imminent” defamation lawsuit.

“Because you have been, and continue to be, an architect and driver of the ongoing misinformation campaign against Dominion, we write to you now to (1) demand that you cease and desist making defamatory claims against Dominion and (2) ensure that there is no confusion about your obligation to preserve and retain all documents relating to Dominion and your smear campaign against the company,” the letter to Giuliani, obtained by Insider, reads.

Dominion lawyers sent a similar letter to Pat Cipollone, President Donald Trump’s White House counsel, also obtained by Insider. Both letters ask the recipients to preserve copies of documents and communications “referring or relating in any way to Dominion.”

The existence of the letters was first reported by CNN.

For weeks, Giuliani has propagated the conspiracy theory that Dominion is in cahoots with Smartmatic, a rival election technology company, to develop software that changed votes in the November election from President-elect Joe Biden to President Donald Trump. The allegations have no basis in reality and have been repeatedly dismissed by judges overseeing election lawsuits.

Dominion and Smartmatic have gone on the offence in recent weeks, following dozens of failed lawsuits from President Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the results of the election he lost. Dominion has hired Clare Locke LLC, a firm specializing in defamation lawsuits, to represent them.

The conspiracy theory first gained currency through Sidney Powell, an attorney who worked with Giuliani on the Trump campaign’s legal team. Powell was kicked off the legal team in late November, but Giuliani has continued to make many of the same claims.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.