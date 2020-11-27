Dominion Voting Systems tore into Sidney Powell's lawsuit accusing them of a vast conspiracy, calling it 'baseless, senseless, physically impossible'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Attorney Sidney Powell speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Dominion Voting Systems, a provider of election infrastructure, has responded to claims by pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell accusing them of taking part in vote-rigging.

Powell released two lawsuits on Wednesday alleging “massive election fraud” in Georgia and Michigan.

The company is not a defendant in either case, but its products are mentioned. It responded to dozens of claims in made about it in the Georgia suit.

The company wrote a point-by-point rejoinder, saying that Powell was “alleging a bizarre election fraud conspiracy” that would be impossible to carry out.

Sidney Powell was until recently part of President Donald Trump’s legal team, but was unceremoniously dropped after criticism of her outlandish claims.

Dominion Voting Systems, the company accused by Trump supports of enabling vast election fraud in the US, made a blistering, point-by-point rebuttal to allegations aired by attorney Sidney Powell.

Powell published two lawsuits challenging election results in Georgia and Michigan on Wednesday, which accused Dominion of being party to “massive election fraud.”

The company is not a defendant in either case, which have been made against local governors and election officials.

But allegations about it are nonetheless scattered throughout the lawsuits, with mentions appearing on 30 of the 104-page document pertaining to Georgia.

The Michigan case has been filed, but as of Friday, Business Insider has not been able to verify the status of the Georgia complaint in federal court.

Dominion Voting Systems described the allegations in the Georgia suit as “baseless, senseless, physically impossible” and said the events she claims “simply did not occur.”

It described Powell’s suit as “what appears to be a very rough draft […] alleging a bizarre election fraud conspiracy that â€” were it possible â€” would necessarily require the collaboration of thousands of participants.”

The company said that the allegations against it led to harassment and death threats to its staff.

Powell’s lawsuit â€” which is peppered with typos â€” claims that President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia is fraudulent and should be overturned, because of both physical and digital vote tampering.

She accuses Dominion Voting Systems of being one of two companies “founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerised ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation to whatever level was needed to make certain Venezuelan dictator Hugo ChÃ¡vez never lost another election.”

In Georgia, a similar “switch” of Trump votes to Biden were done in such a way as to be undetectable, she claimed.

She also claimed the voting software “was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran in order to monitor and manipulate elections.”

Many of her claims have been independently debunked, according to CNN. None of the allegations have so far been given credence by a judge.

Dominion Voting Systems said that the fact it is founded in Canada is a matter of public record, and denied any connection to Venezuela or ChÃ¡vez.

Dominion Voting Systems also wrote that the manipulation Powell describes is impossible. “Not on a machine-by-machine basis, not by alleged hacking, not by manipulating software, and not by imagined ways of ‘sending’ votes to overseas locations,” reads the company statement.

“But even if it were possible, it would have been discovered in the statewide handcount of votes.”

The company’s statement addresses many other points.

Biden has been certified as the winner of Georgia, after an audit that included a hand recount of more than 5 million paper votes. The Trump campaign has nonetheless requested a recount on November 22.

Dominion Voting Systems had already issued a lengthy rebuttal to a wide range of theories that have been floated by Powell and others about its role in numerous states’ elections.

Business Insider has approached the company to ask if it plans to write a rebuttal to charges in the Michigan case, which are similar, but did not immediately receive a reply.

Powell was formerly a prominent part of the Trump campaign’s legal team, who then disowned her after making similar claims to those in her lawsuits at a recent press conference next to Rudy Giuliani.

