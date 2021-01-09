Dominion Voting Systems files $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against pro-Trump election attorney Sidney Powell

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Sidney Powell.

Dominion Voting Systems has sued pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell for defamation, seeking $US1.3 billion in damages.

Powell, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump’s campaign, has pushed a conspiracy theory that the election technology company falsified results in the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit Friday against pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell seeking $US1.3 billion in damages.

For months, Powell pushed a false conspiracy theory alleging that Dominion’s election technology had helped falsify the results of the 2020 presidential election to “switch” votes from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

Her convoluted theory alleged Dominion was secretly in cahoots with a rival election technology, Smartmatic, and had links to the regime of now-dead Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

“Far from being created in Venezuela to rig elections for a now-deceased Venezuelan dictator, Dominion was founded in Toronto for the purpose of creating a fully audit-able paper-based vote system that would empower people with disabilities to vote independently on verifiable paper ballots,” Dominion’s lawsuit argues.

Powell was one of the faces of the Trump campaign’s legal team in November, but was pushed out after she floated her conspiracy theory at a press conference alongside attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, who remain on the team.

Nonetheless, the false theory formed the premise of four federal lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, all of which have failed and have now resulted in motions for her to be disbarred.

Dominion’s 124-page lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, DC, outlines how Powell repeatedly spread lies about the company, flying in the face of evidence from election certification and security authorities and courts that found her claims meritless.

A lie spread through a right-wing media ecosystem

The lawsuit outlines how Powell used the right-wing media ecosystem to spread the theory. It says that Powell’s falsehoods “in concert with like-minded allies and media outlets” has led to Dominion employees and officials in the states where she said the election was rigged.

It also points out that Trump tweeted videos of Powell making her claims “to his more than 88 million followers, instantly and irreparably damaging Dominion’s reputation and business to a global audience and putting the lives of Dominion employees in danger.”

Tom Claire, the attorney representing Dominion, said in a press conference Friday that this lawsuit against Powell will be the first in a series, and that the company is still weighing whether to sue Trump himself. He told Insider that he expects to sue other parties parallel to Powell, rather than waiting for the lawsuit against her to conclude.

In December, Claire sent document retention letters to Giuliani as well as right-wing media organisations including Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News, and previously told Insider that the company was weighing defamation lawsuits against them as well.

The lawsuit also outlines how Powell raised money from her media tour peddling her conspiracy theory through a corporate vehicle called “Defending the Republic, Inc,” also named as a party in the lawsuit.

Powell didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the full lawsuit below:

This story is breaking and will be updated.

