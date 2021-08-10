Dominion sues OAN for promoting false statements about the election and seeks more than $1.6 billion in damages

A reporter with One America News Network works at a campaign rally with President Donald Trump at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on September 25, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against One America News seeking more than $1.6 billion in damages.

The far-right media fixture of the Trump era grew after hosts pushed election conspiracy theories.

While other right-wing media organizations stepped back after Dominion’s threats, OAN doubled down.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Dominion Voting Systems sued One America News Network on Tuesday, accusing the far-right media organization of defamation for pushing far-fetched conspiracy theories that the election technology company rigged the 2020 presidential election.

The voting technology company is seeking more than $1.6 billion in damages.

According to the lawsuit, Dominion is seeking $600 million for lost profits, $600,000 for security expenses, and $700,000 for “expenses incurred combatting the disinformation campaign,” and at least $1 billion in “lost enterprise value,” which includes “lost goodwill.”

Among other things, Tuesday’s lawsuit accused OAN hosts Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb of amplifying and spreading false claims about Dominion. The network “deputized” Rion “as an in-house spokesperson for all Dominion-related content,” the lawsuit said.

It went on to accuse OAN and Rion of “producing an entire line of programming exclusively devoted to defaming Dominion, descriptively named ‘Dominion-izing the Vote,’ which branded OAN’s disinformation and defamation campaign against Dominion into a single catchy phrase that is now synonymous with fraudulently flipping votes.”

Tuesday’s is the latest in a series of lawsuits Dominion Voting Systems is filing against people and entities that pushed the conspiracy theory that it manipulated the results of the 2020 election, a myth the company says has done enormous damage to its business and to US democracy itself.

Dominion began in January by suing Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who claimed Dominion has secret ties to the regime of now-dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez and developed technology that “flipped” votes from then-President Donald Trump to now-President Joe Biden. Dominion also sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who pushed versions of that falsehood.

OAN has been a fixture of the far-right in the Trump era and rose to a new level of prominence as it refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory in the 2020 election even as other conservative media organizations, like Fox News, did.

Rion hosted a 30-minute segment called “Dominionizing the Vote” where she described Dominion executive Eric Coomer as an “Antifa-drenched engineer hell-bent on deleting half of America’s votes” (he isn’t, and Coomer is bringing his own lawsuits) and featured QAnon advocate Ron Watkins as a cybersecurity expert (he has no experience in election security and did not offer evidence that he analyzed Dominion machines). Trump himself tweeted out the video before Twitter shut down his account.

Rudy Giuliani (C), attorney for US President Donald Trump, walks with his personal Communications Director Christianne Allen (R) and One America News Network’s Chanel Rion, after speaking at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 1, 2020. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Dominion sent OAN, as well as dozens of other organizations and individuals, document retention letters warning of lawsuits in the weeks after the election. While Fox News and Newsmax pulled back on far-fetched election claims and aired videos attesting to the legitimacy of the results, OAN doubled down. In letters obtained by Insider, it warned Dominion of a countersuit and asked them to retain documents of their own, referencing the same far-fetched conspiracy theories about Venezuela.

At the same time, OAN quietly scrubbed its website of references to election conspiracy theories, Dominion, and Smartmatic, another election technology company.

Smartmatic has separately sued Powell, Giuliani, Fox News, and individual Fox News hosts. Fox News has moved to dismiss the lawsuit in a motion that remains pending.

Dominion suggested in its lawsuit against Lindell that it would soon sue OAN. OAN had aired “Absolute Proof,” a conspiracy theory-filled “docu-movie” Lindell produced in an attempt to change the results of the election. Dominion attorney Thomas Clare said the company produced a “barely legible” disclaimer for the video that was “a calculated attempt to avoid defamation liability for the lies it was about to knowingly broadcast to a global audience.”

“OAN was fully aware that Lindell’s ‘docu-movie’ was full of lies, but – like Fox News, Newsmax, and others – was content to deceive its viewers in exchange for ad dollars,” Clare wrote in the lawsuit.