Dominion's lawyers demand Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Parler preserve posts by Trump and other far-right figures, ahead of threatened defamation lawsuits

Dominion has asked several internet companies to keep posts that might be relevant in lawsuits.

The voting-technology firm already filed defamation claims against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

It’s threatened more lawsuits, and former President Donald Trump is a subject of its new requests.

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems sent letters Thursday asking Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Parler to preserve posts by more than a dozen high-profile far-right people and news outlets as the company signals plans to file more defamation lawsuits.

“A number of posts on your website must be preserved because they are relevant to our client’s libel claims; these claims are based on false accusations that Dominion rigged the 2020 election,” lawyers from the firm Clare Locke, which represents Dominion, said in the letters.

The lawyers said President Donald Trump; his campaign; the lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Lin Wood; MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell; the prominent QAnon adherents Ron and Jim Watkins; and the far-right commentator Dan Bongino all posted content from November to January that could be relevant to Dominion’s defamation lawsuits.



Dominion makes voting machines and has been the target of conspiracy theories, extensively amplified by Trump and his allies, that the company rigged the 2020 election.

Last month, Dominion filed defamation lawsuits against Giuliani for $US1.3 billion and Powell for another $US1.3 billion and sent letters threatening to sue various pro-Trump media figures.

In the letters, Dominion’s lawyers said “more will follow.”

Dominion also asked the social-media companies to preserve posts and data from the accounts of Fox News and its anchors Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, and Lou Dobbs; the far-right news outlets One America News Network, The Epoch Times, Rebel News, and Newsmax as well as the Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly; the Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis; the former US national security advisor Michael Flynn; the entrepreneur Jovan Pulitzer; the discredited election analyst Russell Ramsland; former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne; and the conservative talk-radio host John Catsimatidis.



