NFL Suspends Lions Player For Stomping On Opponent's Ankle

Tony Manfred

Detroit Lions player Dominic Raiola has been suspended without pay for the Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers for stomping on an opponent’s leg.

After a play in the third quarter of Sunday’s Lions-Bears game, Bears player Ego Ferguson was on the ground when Raiola came up and stomped on him.

The play was dirty:


The NFL says it was Raiola’s sixth safety-related rules violation since 2010. Raiola said after the game that it wasn’t intentional, telling ESPN, “I remember I was stumbling out. I didn’t see the end of it. I apologised at the end of the game, told him it was unintentional and we shook hands and that was it.”

In November, Patriots players criticised Raiola for throwing a “dirty” chop block during a kneel downs late in the game.

