Lions Center Appears To Intentionally Stomp On Bears Player's Ankle

Lions center Dominic Raiola stomped on Bears defensive lineman Ego Ferguson’s ankle at the end of a play when Ferguson was down. The stomp looked completely intentional:





Ferguson limped off the field, but came back into the game on the Bears’ next possession. Earlier this season, Raiola went for a Patriots player’s knees on a dirty play.

As ProFootball Talk points out, when Ndamukong Suh stomped on a Packers player in 2011, he was suspended for two games.

