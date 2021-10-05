Dominic Perrottet will be the next Premier of New South Wales following a party room vote to replace Gladys Berejiklian

Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Dominic Perrottet will be the next NSW Premier after winning a party room vote to replace Gladys Berejiklian.

Perrottet, who has served as NSW Treasurer for some five years, reportedly won the support of his Liberal Party colleagues by 39 votes to 5.

His rise comes after Berejiklian’s spectacular resignation on Friday, sparked by a new Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry.

Perrottet, who has served as NSW Treasurer and deputy leader of the state Liberal Party since 2017, reportedly won the vote by 39 votes to 5 against challenger Rob Stokes.

“It’s an honour and absolute privilege to be elected as the parliamentary leader of the Liberal Party, the Premier of New South Wales,” Perrottet told reporters Tuesday morning.

Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres was elected to the role of Deputy Leader after running unopposed.

“Alongside my deputy leader, Stuart Ayres, I really appreciate the trust my colleagues have put in me today, and we’ll have more to say shortly,” Perrottet said.

Perrottet’s ascension to the state’s top job comes just days after Berejiklian’s stunning resignation from the office and state parliament.

Berejiklian publicly stepped down on Friday, shortly after the Independent Commission Against Corruption announced it would probe her relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire.

“I state categorically I have always acted with the highest level of integrity,” Berejiklian said after the inquiry was announced.

“History will demonstrate I have executed my duties again with the highest level of integrity for the benefit of the people of New South Wales for who I have had the privilege to serve.”

