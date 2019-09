Bloomberg TV’s Dominic Chu markets reporter is joining CNBC.



— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) July 26, 2013

Chu joined Bloomberg TV in 2010. Prior to his career as a financial reporter, Chu worked on Wall Street for several years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.