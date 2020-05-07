A mutated coronavirus strain seems responsible for most of the world's COVID-19 infections. That doesn't mean it's more dangerous than the original.

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images Medical personnel transporting a COVID-19 patient to an intensive-care-unit tent in Cremona, near Milan.

Scientists track genetic errors, or mutations, in the coronavirus’ genome to study its evolution over time.

A preliminary study suggests a mutated coronavirus strain has become dominant worldwide and is therefore more contagious than the original.

But not all scientists agree with that conclusion, since there isn’t sufficient evidence that the virus’ mutations affected how dangerous it is.

It’s possible that this dominant form of the virus just “got lucky,” one expert said, and seeded major outbreaks in Europe before spreading to the US.

Preliminary research from scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory suggests that a version of the new coronavirus with a particular mutation is outcompeting all the rest.

The strain is of “urgent concern,”the scientists wrote. “It began spreading in Europe in early February, and when introduced to new regions, it rapidly becomes the dominant form.”

Because of this, they suggested, the strain that is now thought to be dominant in Europe and North America may be more contagious than the original virus that first spread in China.

It’s true that the coronavirus has mutated, but many scientists say the mutations noted in the study – which has yet to be peer-reviewed – don’t necessarily indicate that the virus has become more dangerous.

“This really isn’t easy to show,” Emma Hodcroft, a geneticist at the University of Basel in Switzerland who studies the coronavirus’ genome, told Business Insider.

The paper highlights one mutation in the coronavirus’ genome

Reuters A German scientist working on sequencing the novel coronavirus as part of research into a vaccine.

The Nextstrain project, where Hodcroft is a collaborator, collects samples of the coronavirus from all over the world and sequences their genetic makeup. Researchers then differentiate the samples based on tiny mutations that get introduced into the virus’ genetic codes as it replicates and spreads.

These mutations break a virus into separate, trackable strains – a word that geneticists simply use to differentiate samples that aren’t identical – whose spread can be mapped over time.

The Los Alamos scientists used computer software to analyse how prevalent certain strains were around the world. They found that versions of the virus with a mutation in a part of its genome that determines the shape of its spike-shaped proteins were more prevalent than others.

When the novel coronavirus emerged in China in late 2019, it didn’t have that mutation, which scientists have labelled D614G. Geneticists classify the original version as the “D lineage.” Strains with the D614G mutation are categorised as the “G lineage” and didn’t crop up until February.

The G lineage has become more common in Europe, North America, and Australia, according to the virologist Trevor Bedford, who works with Nextstrain. It seems to have edged out its D-lineage counterparts, which first dominated in Asia.

The authors of the pre-print study took that trend to mean that the G lineage was outcompeting the D lineage and therefore must be “a more transmissible form” of the coronavirus. But that’s not the only possible explanation.

2 explanations why the G lineage appears to be more prevalent

CDC An illustration of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19.

According to the pre-print study, the G lineage might be dominating because the mutation makes it more contagious. But another possible explanation is that the G lineage simply got lucky, according to Bedford.

Data shows that the D614G mutation arose just before the virus spread to Europe, so the G lineage could have simply ended up being the version that spread westward. European outbreaks eventually seeded some outbreaks in the US. But countries in Europe and North America did not enact lockdowns for weeks after their first cases appeared, and some nations were slow to test widely, which allowed the G lineage to proliferate.

Bedford wrote that he “strongly cautions against” assuming that the G lineage’s prevalence meant that version was better at jumping between people.

The epidemiologist Angie Rasmussen tweeted on Tuesday: “The old adage that correlation does not equal causation applies here. If you are looking at sequence data alone, you can’t show effect that this single mutation, spike D614G has on transmission.”

Scientists call for more research before worrying about this mutation

Another non-peer-reviewed study published in April suggested that there were at least 30 strains of the coronavirus. But even that’s not cause for concern, Hodcroft said, since subtle differences between strains don’t tend to affect how contagious a particular version of the virus is.

NIAID-RML A scanning electron microscope image showing SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells from a coronavirus patient.

More research is needed to test whether the Los Alamos scientists’ explanation is the right one.

“Spike D614G may well have functional importance. It may even increase transmissibility,” Rasmussen tweeted. “But we won’t know until this is tested experimentally.”

Hodcroft said experts would need to find a way to remove some of the confounding elements – like the fact that China identified its outbreak and locked down sooner than, say, the US did – to better test the Los Alamos hypothesis.

“One thing that would help is if we found a few instances where the two variants of the virus had been introduced to the same place at about the same time, under the same circumstances,” Hodcroft told Business Insider.

But even that perfect setup “still wouldn’t prove anything conclusively,” she said, adding that experts would be better served by comparing how infectious the two lineages were in lab-grown cells.

