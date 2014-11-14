The 20 Most Dominant College Sports Programs

When it comes to college sports, there are powerhouses and then there’s everyone else.
Business Insider has compiled a list of the schools that run the most dominating sports programs from top to bottom
To create the ranking we used data compiled by Niche for its college rankings as well as athletic department revenues compiled by USA Today.
A number of factors go into the rankings with the most weight given to athletics revenue, Niche’s NCAA championship score (with more weight given to bigger sports), average home football attendance, average home men’s basketball attendance, as well as Niche’s student survey responses.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US68.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 47,619
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 14,157
NCAA Championship Score1: 15
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
'Football is really big at the University of Arizona and our student section gets pretty huge for games to the point that they have to turn people away at the doors because of overcrowding. Basketball is an even bigger deal because how great the team is. Everyone here at this school and even in Tucson support the basketball team and is known as one of the favourite seasons of the year.'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Arizona
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: unavailable (private institution)
Average Home Football Attendance: 38,277
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 22,439
NCAA Championship Score1: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
'The Carrier Dome is probably the best collegiate arena in the country. Syracuse loves its sports, and you can really tell on campus. We pride ourselves on sports (especially basketball) and it is really a bonding experience for everyone. There is a huge variety of intramural sports (even Quidditch!) and people love to get involved.'
Visit Niche for more on Syracuse University
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US91.4 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 75,421
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,537
NCAA Championship Score1: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
'Students love going to football games, a lot of fan support. A LOT of school spirit , many kids have FSU stickers on cars, bikes, etc. The athletic facilities are great , very big and a big part of the school.'
Visit Niche for more on Florida State University
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US111.6 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 95,584
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 16,635
NCAA Championship Score1: 6
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
'In regards to UT Football, there is NOTHING like it. The orange and white atmosphere of Neyland stadium is one of my favourite things about this campus. Once a Vol, always a Vol. The TRECS and HPER building are awesome facilities which tend to seasoned athletes, and students just trying to lose the freshman 15.'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Tennessee
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: unavailable (private institution)
Average Home Football Attendance: 26,062
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 9,314
NCAA Championship Score1: 18
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
'The varsity athletics program at Duke is phenomenal and makes it really easy to have tons of school spirit. The club and intramural sports aren't as big of a deal, but they are still well-participated in and fun.'
Visit Niche for more on Duke University
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US123.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 84,722
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 9,890
NCAA Championship Score1: 12
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
'C'mon, it's OU! The spirit of the fans, both students and non/alum, was a big thing that attracted me to OU. Even if you go to a game alone, everyone will be so into it that you are automatically included and everyone really truly becomes one. There is a lot of support for all of the sports, of course especially football. It's probably one of the best things about OU. '
Visit Niche for more on the University of Oklahoma
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: unavailable (private institution)
Average Home Football Attendance: 80,795
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 8,242
NCAA Championship Score1: 12
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.2 out of 5
'Obviously football is the main sport, but all varsity sports get attendance and Notre Dame consistently fields good teams in a variety of sports. Intramural are fun and many people play them. Many sports offered from the famed full pad-full contact football for the men, to co-ed broom ball.'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Notre Dame
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US83.9 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 70,285
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 9,549
NCAA Championship Score1: 21
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
'UCLA athletics are a great way to bring students together. Bruins are always rallied behind the sports' teams, and with our top notch facilities and athletes its kind of hard not to be successful.'
Visit Niche for more on UCLA
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US149.1 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 78,911
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 16,843
NCAA Championship Score1: 6
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
'School spirit is a huge part of student life, most of it revolving around varsity sports. Even some of the less popular sports are well attended and very fun to watch. Fans go all out on game day and its great to see and participate in the school spirit. Intramural sports are also very popular and easy to join no matter the skill level.'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Wisconsin
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US95.7 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 59,472
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 23,099
NCAA Championship Score1: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
'The school is crazy over their basketball team. I think it is great!'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Kentucky
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US103.7 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 85,657
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 6,257
NCAA Championship Score1: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
'The student section of Jordan-Hare is almost always packed and we're ranked 3rd in the first two playoff rankings. Even our other sports get a lot of support from students and alumni, and students can participate in a rewards program for attending sporting events. Students, alumni, and locals are all about (War Damn Eagle).'
Visit Niche for more on Auburn University
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US143.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 111,592
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 12,138
NCAA Championship Score1: 3
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
'School spirit is as good as it gets anywhere. Football game days are the most fun days of the entire year. The varsity facilities are incredible across the board. A++ Overall. On the flip side the intramural facilities are unimpressive. Most gyms are pretty old and overdue for a renovation. I don't use them often, but when I do they get the job done and no more. The best thing I can say about them is that they are there.'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Michigan
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US90.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 82,401
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 8,603
NCAA Championship Score1: 12
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
'Mostly all of the student body is involved with varsity athletics, it doesn't matter the record.'
Visit Niche for more on the University of South Carolina
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US63.3 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 30,932
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,728
NCAA Championship Score1: 51
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
'UConn athletics are some of the best in the country. Coming off our national championships in basketball and field hockey, we are definitely contenders in any sport. Except football...... but you can't win em all!'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Connecticut
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US139.6 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 104,933
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 16,524
NCAA Championship Score1: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.3 out of 5
'I love going to a school with so much school spirit and support for their sports teams. Every sport on campus is just as good as the next so there is always a sports team to cheer on.'
Visit Niche for more on The Ohio State University
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US117.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 91,418
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,653
NCAA Championship Score1: 24
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
'Of course, LSU is known for its football. Students are able to get into any other sporting event for free. There are always intramural games happening on the parade grounds or in the UREC. LSU takes great pride in its sports!'
Visit Niche for more on Louisiana State University
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US165.7 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 98,976
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,945
NCAA Championship Score1: 21
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
'UT has so much school spirit! The football games are super fun--light the tower!'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Texas
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US82.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 51,500
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 19,350
NCAA Championship Score1: 39
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
'It's UNC! Great football, women and men's basketball! Constantly featured on ESPN. Constantly recruited into the Pros. Women's soccer is great as well, winning about 21 championships! Gymnastics and volleyball are solid too!'
Visit Niche for more on the University of North Carolina
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US143.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 101,505
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 11,159
NCAA Championship Score1: 30
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.3 out of 5
'For Football: if you don't like the sport, do not come here, because everything revolves around it here. 15 national championships, we are the best college football team in the country. Other sports are decent. The Golf teams, softball, and volleyball, are some other sports teams that do well. The softball team has won the world series multiple times.'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Alabama
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
2013 athletic department revenue: $US130.1 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 87,440
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,677
NCAA Championship Score1: 39
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.2 out of 5
'Football season is the best time of the year: campus gets populated, great parties, and tons of fun all day.'
Visit Niche for more on the University of Florida
1 Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.