Meet The Significant Others Of The Most Dominant Athletes Alive

The significant others of the most dominant athletes alive are all over the map.
While some are famous models, actresses, or athletes, others are regular people with normal jobs who’ve known their spouse since childhood.
This feature is a part of our Most Dominant Athletes series.
Rosangel Cabrera is married to Miguel Cabrera. They have three kids, and have known each other since childhood.
Tiffany Nicole is dating David Price. She's really outpoken on Twitter, trashing Red Sox fans during the 2013 playoffs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.