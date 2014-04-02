Meet The Significant Others Of The Most Dominant Athletes Alive

The significant others of the most dominant athletes alive are all over the map.

While some are famous models, actresses, or athletes, others are regular people with normal jobs who’ve known their spouse since childhood.

Savannah Brinson is married to LeBron James. She runs a juice bar in Miami called 'The Juice Spot.'

Irina Shayk is dating Cristiano Ronaldo. She's a famous model.

Ashley Manning is married to Peyton Manning. They were college sweethearts.

G.H. Nam is engaged to Inbee Park. He's her golf coach.

Antonella Roccuzzo is dating Lionel Messi. The two have a son named Thiago.

Hanna Prater is married to Sebastian Vettel. They're childhood sweethearts and recently had a baby.

Monica Wright is engaged to Kevin Durant. She plays in the WNBA for the Minnesota Lynx.

Patrick Mouratoglue is rumoured to be dating Serena Williams. The Frenchman is her coach.

Maria Francisca Perello is dating Rafael Nadal. She works for an insurance company in Mallorca.

Shantel Jackson is engaged to Floyd Mayweather. She's a model/actress.

Sarah Huffman is married to Abby Wambach. She plays pro soccer for the Western New York Flash.

Rosangel Cabrera is married to Miguel Cabrera. They have three kids, and have known each other since childhood.

Jessie Moses is engaged to Jon Jones. They have been dating since college.

Kate Upton is dating Justin Verlander. She's a model.

Tanith Belbin is dating gold medal ice dancer Charlie White. She is also a figure skater.

Kim Won-joong is dating Yuna Kim. He's a hockey player, and now a tabloid sensation in Korea.

Jessica Cox is dating Mike Trout. They're high school sweethearts.

Jaclyn Quick is married to Jonathan Quick. Jaclyn's father was Jonathan's coach growing up.

Chandra Janway is married to Jimmie Johnson. She is an ex-model.

Shelden Williams is married to Candace Parker. He's an ex-NBA player who now plays in China.

Amy Reimann is dating Dale Earnhardt Jr. She's a stylist at a boutique in North Carolina.

Tim O'Donnell is married to Mirinda Carfrae. He's also a triathlete.

Tiffany Nicole is dating David Price. She's really outpoken on Twitter, trashing Red Sox fans during the 2013 playoffs.

Jason Pryce is married to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. They met in college.

Ellen Kershaw is married to Clayton Kershaw. They build houses in Zambia in the offseason.

Jada Paul is married to Chris Paul. They were college sweethearts.

Jelena Ristic is engaged to Novak Djokovic. She runs the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

LaLa Anthony is married to Carmelo Anthony. She's an actress and TV personality.

Sanne van Kerkhof is dating Ireen Wust. She's also a Dutch speed skater.

Cody Horn is dating Kevin Love. She's an actress.

Lindsey Vonn is dating Tiger Woods. She's one of the best skiers in the world.

Andrea Massi is dating Tina Maze. He's her coach.

Maria Kirilenko is dating Alex Ovechkin. She's a tennis player.

Ashley Lillian is dating Richard Sherman. She's a big Seahawks fan.

Redfoo is dating Victoria Azarenka. He's in the pop duo LMFAO.

