An Increase In Domestic Violence And The World Cup Apparently Go Hand In Hand

A powerful new World Cup-themed PSA seeks to link a team’s tournament loss with an increase in domestic violence.

Tender Education and Arts created this #StandUpWorldCup campaign and PSA in response to a study conducted at the University of Lancaster, Jezebel reports.

One shocking statistic that the PSA touches on is that domestic violence increased 38% in the UK when the England national team lost or got knocked out of a World Cup tournament in 2002, 2006, and 2010. However, the study also found that even when England won or drew a game, domestic violence still spiked by about 26%.

Tender’s new video focuses on the higher percentage increase, when the national team lost. According to a post by The Guardian, police in England even sent out warnings to men and women with records of domestic violence just before the first 2014 World Cup match in response to these findings.

Tender Education and Arts, a charity dedicated to promoting healthy relationships, focuses its domestic violence PSA on a woman watching England play in the tournament. She’s hoping, even praying, for England to win, but when the game ends with a loss she turns off the TV, looking completely horrified and hopeless. The look on her face will definitely stick with you.

While the study is relatively small (it looks at incidents reported to a police force in the North West of England) the results are still shocking and definitely worth a powerful PSA.

Here’s the full PSA:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.