WATCH: A Star-Studded Cast Of Athletes Teams Up With The White House For An Anti-Violence Campaign Ad

David Beckham, Eli Manning and Jeremy Lin are among several athletes who joined the star-studded anti-domestic violence ad released by the White House Thursday.



The “1 Is 2 Many” campaign aims to stop violence against women, especially young women.

“In the last year, one in 10 teens have reported being physically hurt on purpose by a boyfriend or girlfriend,” the campaign website reported. “One in five young women have been sexually assaulted while they’re in college.”

Former Yankees manager Joe Torre got personal in the ad. “Growing up, I was ashamed and afraid of my father when he abused my mum,” he said.

Vice President Joe Biden said at an event previewing the PSA that since he first authored the Violence Against Women Act in 1994, domestic violence has decreased dramatically and that younger generations also need to be educated, Politico reported.

Watch the PSA below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.