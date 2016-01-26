The head of a domestic violence prevention organisation says that gun control could have a huge impact

Ruth Glenn, a survivor of domestic abuse herself, is the Executive Director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The issue of stopping domestic violence is complicated, but she told INSIDER that one simple change could have a huge impact.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.