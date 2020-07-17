The domestic aviation recovery has been rocked by the Victorian COVID-19 outbreak

Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

When Victoria’s second COVID-19 outbreak began on June 17, with health authorities revealing more than 20 new cases in a day for the first time since early May, it struck John MacCleod with an acute sense of déjà vu.

“It’s almost like the start of COVID,” the Virgin Australia executive tells AFR Weekend.

Virgin and Qantas – buoyed by what were declining active case numbers across most of the country – had cautiously begun restarting flights to take advantage of several states reopening their borders ahead of school holidays starting in July. But what little demand there had been for flights out of the southern capital dried up almost overnight.

Since then the situation has spiralled, with a record 370 new cases recorded on Thursday. Other states have baulked at fully opening up their borders, stunned and afraid by the size of Victoria’s second wave.

As a result, one of the most profitable air travel corridors has all but shut down.

The news could not be worse for the airlines as they try to capitalise on the limited markets they still have access to in the coronavirus era. With the destruction of international demand, domestic flying remains the next best source of business. But returning mothballed operations to the sky is incredibly complicated, even without navigating virus outbreaks.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce predicted there would be no substantial return to international flying until July next year at the earliest, due to strict border control measures to stop the virus. As of writing, it has infected 13.7 million people and killed over 586,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The airline’s domestic boss Andrew David, whose division accounted for more than half of Qantas’ overall earnings last financial year, will now be responsible for propping up the company even further while the crisis plays out.

As recently as late June, David’s division had reaffirmed aims to return to flying at 40 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by July. He remains sure there is pent up demand of which he can take advantage but admits that ambitious goal is in tatters.

“We are seeing an increase in intrastate travel, and wherever states are removing border restrictions, we are seeing an increase in interstate travel,” David says. “We had planned to get to 40 per cent of pre-COVID domestic capacity in July, but we won’t get there this month.”

“Unfortunately, that means that there will be less of our people stood up to come back to work.”

Qantas furloughed 20,000 employees early in the crisis, yet returning them to work is just one of the difficulties embedded in the ramp-up.

Wake sleeping planes

Next among the many complications in restoring the domestic network is “waking up” the planes needed, David says.

Qantas grounded about 150 of its planes due to the pandemic in March, parking them at an aircraft storage facility outside Alice Springs and at capital city airports.

Qantas head of line maintenance John Walker says it takes about 200 staff-hours to get one in flying shape again.

“We’ve got to take all of the covers off the aeroplane to make sure that there are no insects inside there – nobodies moved in and made it their home,” Walker says.

“[The] team are doing a complete disinfection of the cabin. We’ll flush the water system; we’ll power up the aeroplane; we’ll do engine runs, airconditioning runs, lubrication of landing gears, test all the flight controls.”

Walker notes that some of the planes “wake up cranky” as well.

“Sometimes it’s got faults; it’s got an error message. We have to work to clear those messages.”

Further complexity at Virgin

The process is broadly similar at the smaller Virgin – which stood down 8000 staff and grounded 125 planes in March – though with the added complexity of trying to ramp up flying while in voluntary administration.

Virgin was unable to weather the harsh initial shock the pandemic wrought on the aviation industry, tripping under a $6.8 billion debt pile in late April.

Its administrators from Deloitte have since signed over the company to US private equity firm Bain Capital – the likely new owner of the business barring any successful 11th-hour intervention into the sale by creditors.

Bain Capital, which began paying Virgin’s bills from July 1, remains in talks with Virgin’s management team about what the airline will look like when it exits administration.

However, that has not stopped the nation’s number No.2 carrier outlining plans to reach almost 20 per cent of its pre-pandemic domestic flying by the first week of August.

Asked how the administration and the pandemic have altered network planning, Virgin chief commercial officer John MacCleod says there is a sharper focus on cash retention than before.

“Cash, during an administration, the administrators would be personally liable and responsible for it … Whether we’re adding to capacity, the number of employees being stood up, or any expenditures – they want to ensure we preserve as much cash as possible.”

“So the new process is to review that cycle [the cash burn cycle] very frequently and to measure the cash ins-and-outs on a much more frequent basis,” MacCleod says.

Network reviews, which consider how many flights are on offer on each route, typically happen seasonally but are now scheduled for every week. MacCleod says it is uncharted territory for the entire industry at the moment.

“You plan the capacity; you implement it; you check to see how it’s filling up and how the bookings are coming in, and the yield is. If you need adjustments, you act,” MacCleod says.

Despite the more regular reviews MacCleod admits he did not anticipate the situation in Victoria. “The demand basically disappeared overnight,” he says.

And, if Virgin and Qantas are to ramp-up their flying activity as expected, both will be hoping infections do not spike across other parts of the nation.

