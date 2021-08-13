Violent domestic extremist groups may launch attacks over new COVID-19 restrictions, the Department of Homeland Security warned

Homeland Security Department headquarters. AP

Domestic extremist groups may use new COVID-19 restrictions as an excuse to launch violent attacks, according to a warning in a new bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security.

“Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year,” the bulletin, released Friday, states.

The Department of Homeland Security said the risk of violence by racially and ethnically motivated extremists, as well as anti-government and anti-authority groups, will be a “national threat priority for the United States.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.