Domestic dispute with 'ticking time bomb' father leaves 5 dead in Georgia

The daughter of the Georgia man suspected of shooting five people to death before killing himself says her father was a “ticking time bomb.”

Lauren Hawes told The Associated Press Saturday that she and her 1-year-old daughter hid in a neighbour’s house while her father, Wayne Anthony Hawes, went on a shooting rampage Friday that killed five people, including her grandmother and cousin.

Lauren Hawes says her 50-year-old father had threatened to kill her grandmother and mother a day before the fatal shootings.

She says her father was upset after her mother ended their relationship, and kicked both her and her daughter out of his home two about weeks ago.

According to authorities, Hawes’ wife was not among the victims.

Hawes is suspected of killing two men and three women in two separate shootings in Appling, Georgia on Friday.

The victims found at the home on Johnson Drive were identified as Roosevelt Burns, 75, Rheva Mae Dent, 85, and Kelia Clark, 31. Victims found at the Washington Road scene were identified as Lizzy Williams, 59, and Shelly Williams, 62.

Wayne Anthony Hawes was found dead on Saturday, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Columbia County Sheriff Captain Andy Shedd said in a statement that the body of Hawes was recovered by authorities in his northeastern Georgia home.

