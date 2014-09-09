New York Congressional Candidate Slams Opponent's Indictment In New Ad

YouTube A scene from Domenic Recchia’s campaign ad.

The Democrat running against Rep. Michael Grimm (R-New York) is taking off the gloves and is set to release a new commercial on Monday that highlights the 20-count indictment against the incumbent.

Domenic Recchia, Grimm’s challenger, appeared to pack in as many of the Grimm’s charges as possible for the television spot, which was shared in advance with Business Insider.

“We’d like to tell you all 20 COUNTS in the massive federal INDICTMENT against MICHAEL GRIMM,” the ad declares as local residents read several of the charges out loud. “But then AGAIN … we only have 30 SECONDS.”

Grimm is accused of a host of crimes related to his management of a health food store, Healthalicious, that mostly occurred before he ran for Congress. Among other things, federal prosecutors accuse Grimm of hiring undocumented immigrants and then committing wire fraud and perjury in an attempt to cover it up.

Grimm has steadfastly maintained his innocence, but Recchia, a former city councilman, nevertheless insisted the district deserves “better.”

“The people of Staten Island and South Brooklyn deserve better than a member of congress who has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Working families need honest leadership, someone who doesn’t spend more time defending himself than he does his own constituents,” Recchia said in a statement. “I will honestly and faithfully serve the people of these two great boroughs, and be a representative they can all be proud of.”

View the ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.