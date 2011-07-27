DoMark Taps Silverstein’s Micro-Cap Experience

Micro-cap DoMark International has hired Jordan Silverstein as its new vice president of IR.

Previously, Silverstein held the role of vice president of finance at Sahara Media and was also a former employee of IR firm The Investor Relations Group, which focuses on smaller companies.

‘Jordan has the experience in investor relations necessary to develop an effective communication program with our shareholders, and will be effective in creating investor awareness of our company and its projects,’ says R Thomas Kidd, DoMark’s CEO, in a statement.

‘The relationships he developed while engaged in providing services to other public companies will be beneficial to his execution of our marketing strategies.’

In addition to his IR role, Silverstein will also work as a vice president in the sponsorship group of Armada Sports & Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of DoMark.



[Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.