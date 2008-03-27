Domain Squatter Tries New Business: Running Websites

Communicate.com is a Vancouver-based firm that owns about 800 domains. That can be an ok business, but a dull one: Basically you just load up your page with Google or Yahoo links (Yahoo, in this case), and collect lots of small click-through bounties.
But it’s not enough for CEO Geoffrey Hampson, who has new idea — changing the company’s name to Live Current and turning (some of) those domains into bona fide websites.
The plan: Take 40 of the company’s domains, starting with Perfume.com and Cricket.com, and build them up. Perfume.com already works as a bare-bones e-commerce site, but Geoffrey says he plans to add some type of social network-type features so people who are passionate about…perfume, we guess, can chat amongst themselves, etc. Likewise Cricket.com will be a news site + social network, etc. (You can get a sense of what a tricked-out domain name might look like by visiting NewYork.com, run by our former colleague Brett Pulley.)
Geoffrey says building out each site will cost him between $1 and $3 million a piece, which seems like a lot to us. But we’re eager to see how it plays out. In the meantime he’s also bought Y Combinator e-commerce startup Auctomatic (for what TechCrunch says is $5 million in cash and stock) to help him build the sites out.
Here’s a sampling of Communicate/Live Current’s current domain roster. See any promise in any of these?
Cologne.com
Body.com
Boxing.com
Karate.com
Rodeo.com
Vietnam.com
Indonesia.com
Malaysia.com
Canadian.com
GreatBritain.com
Brazil.com
Frequenttraveller.com
Frequenttraveler.com
Importers.com
Overseas.com
Surrey.com
Burnaby.com
Number.com
Leisure.com
Call.com
Stereos.com
Electronic.com
Keyboard.com
Mouse.com
Yen.com
Veg.com
Veggie.com
Meatlover.com
CMNN.com
Communicate.com
