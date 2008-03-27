Domain Squatter Tries New Business: Running Websites

Communicate.com is a Vancouver-based firm that owns about 800 domains. That can be an ok business, but a dull one: Basically you just load up your page with Google or Yahoo links (Yahoo, in this case), and collect lots of small click-through bounties.



But it’s not enough for CEO Geoffrey Hampson, who has new idea — changing the company’s name to Live Current and turning (some of) those domains into bona fide websites.

The plan: Take 40 of the company’s domains, starting with Perfume.com and Cricket.com, and build them up. Perfume.com already works as a bare-bones e-commerce site, but Geoffrey says he plans to add some type of social network-type features so people who are passionate about…perfume, we guess, can chat amongst themselves, etc. Likewise Cricket.com will be a news site + social network, etc. (You can get a sense of what a tricked-out domain name might look like by visiting NewYork.com, run by our former colleague Brett Pulley.)

Geoffrey says building out each site will cost him between $1 and $3 million a piece, which seems like a lot to us. But we’re eager to see how it plays out. In the meantime he’s also bought Y Combinator e-commerce startup Auctomatic (for what TechCrunch says is $5 million in cash and stock) to help him build the sites out.

Here’s a sampling of Communicate/Live Current’s current domain roster. See any promise in any of these?

Cologne.com

Body.com

Boxing.com

Karate.com

Rodeo.com

Vietnam.com

Indonesia.com

Malaysia.com

Canadian.com

GreatBritain.com

Brazil.com

Frequenttraveller.com

Frequenttraveler.com

Importers.com

Overseas.com

Surrey.com

Burnaby.com

Number.com

Leisure.com

Call.com

Stereos.com

Electronic.com

Keyboard.com

Mouse.com

Yen.com

Veg.com

Veggie.com

Meatlover.com

CMNN.com

Communicate.com

