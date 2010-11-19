Dolphins Owner Claims That An 18-Game Season Won't Increase Injuries

Photo: Flickr/Francesco Gasparetti

Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross said yesterday that an 18-game regular season would not put NFL players at greater risk for injury.Speaking at the SportsBusiness Journal‘s Sports Media & Technology conference, Ross claimed that’s because the total number of games wouldn’t change, due to the elimination of two preseason games.



The NFL Players Association is upset with those comments, according to the Sun Sentinel.

“We marvel, pay for and cheer for what NFL players do during games. But they are not a ‘product’ like a car,” George Atallah, an NFLPA spokesperson said. “Owners wouldn’t like it if players were dismissive of their abundant financial risks. Why are they being dismissive of the people that take on the real risk?”

Ross’ claim is undermined by the news that NFL teams have placed 311 players on injured reserve through Week 10, according to FOX Sports. That’s up 34 from a year ago and well on the way to making 2010 the most injury-plagued season in NFL history.

One of those players just happens to be Ross’s starting quarterback, Chad Pennington. The Dolphins will likely resort to third-stringer Tyler Thigpen this Sunday after losing both Pennington and backup Chad Henne in the same game.

