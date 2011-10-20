Dolphins Fans Bought 10,000 Tickets To Sunday's Game After Tim Tebow Was Announced The Starter

Photo: twitpic.com

The Miami Dolphins have sold 10,000 tickets to Sunday’s game against the Broncos since Tim Tebow was named Denver’s starting quarterback, ESPN reports.Before the season, Miami planned to honour the 2008 Florida Gators at the game.



Now, peolpe in Florida are calling it Tim Tebow Day — something the team denies.

“This has never been Tim Tebow Day,” a spokeperson told ESPN. “It has always been about a celebration of the 2008 Gators team. There will be more than 20 players from that team represented.”

With the game still a few days away, that number will likely spike even higher.

