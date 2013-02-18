7-Mile 'Super Mega-Pod' Of Dolphin Recorded Off California [VIDEO]

NBC 7 San Diego reports that a video of a group of dolphins, called a pod, spanning seven miles of ocean off the coast of San Diego was recorded Thursday from aboard a tour boat.



“When you see something that is honestly truly beyond belief,” the captain said.

Guests aboard the boat started screaming and pointing when they first saw the school of adult and juvenile common dolphins. Dutra estimated there were about 100,000 dolphins swimming in the area. “They were coming from all directions, you could see them from as far as the eye can see,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff out here… but this is the biggest I’ve ever seen, ever.”

A similar sighting occurred off of Dana Point, CA — about 65 miles from San Diego — in January. No word yet on whether these two rare events occurring so close together could be related.

