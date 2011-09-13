This New iPad Browser From Dolphin Blows Safari Out Of The Water

Dolphin, the maker behind one of the most popular alternative browsers for Android, finally has an iPad app.



We like it.

Where Dolphin really stands out is its touch-based gestures. Instead of hacking away at buttons for forward, back, refresh, etc., there are a bunch of programmed gesutres.

It’s a great way to browse, especially on the iPad’s large screen. Our only beef is that you have to launch the gesture screen before you can start swiping. We think it would’ve been much better if the gestures just worked by drawing over the current web page.

Another feature we like is the “Webzine,” a Flipboard-like reader that pops up whenever you visit a news site or blog. It’s not as pretty as Flipboard, but it is a cool way to explore a site’s stories without being bogged down by ads and other distractions.

And yes, all that makes it better than Safari.

Dolphin is free for iPad.

