There's A Dolphin Stranded In Brooklyn's Gowanus Canal

Photo: NBC

Authorities rushed to Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal on reports a dolphin had become stranded Friday afternoon.The animal appears to be bleeding but remains mobile, according to NBC.



In 2010, the EPA declared the canal a Superfund site over a “century’s worth” of pollutants.

An NYPD representative says emergency crews are waiting to see if the dolphin can escape on its own. If it cannot, any rescue operation would probably began around high tide at 7:10 p.m.

The live feed has momentarily cut out, we’ll re-post once it’s back.

