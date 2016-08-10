Even a dolphin knows it's obnoxious to take a picture with your iPad

Taking pictures with your iPad can annoy bystanders, especially because you probably have a phone in your pocket with a perfectly good camera.

I’m not sure why exactly it’s so vexing, but even a dolphin seems to get that it is. In this video trending on Reddit, you can see a dolphin grab an iPad out of a woman’s hand who is taking a picture of him or her. The dolphin then appears to laugh gleefully as the iPad splashes into the water.

Mission accomplished.

Here’s the video:





