Even a dolphin knows it's obnoxious to take a picture with your iPad

Taking pictures with your iPad can annoy bystanders, especially because you probably have a phone in your pocket with a perfectly good camera.
I’m not sure why exactly it’s so vexing, but even a dolphin seems to get that it is. In this video trending on Reddit, you can see a dolphin grab an iPad out of a woman’s hand who is taking a picture of him or her. The dolphin then appears to laugh gleefully as the iPad splashes into the water.
Mission accomplished.
Here’s the video:
