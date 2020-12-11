Dolly Parton saved her young costar from being hit by a vehicle on the set of her latest Netflix film

Netflix Dolly Parton plays an angel in ‘Christmas on the Square.’

In an interview with Inside Edition, 9-year-old Talia Hill said Dolly Parton stopped her from getting hit by a vehicle on the set of “Christmas on the Square.”

Talia said her mum saw the whole thing, cried, and thanked Parton for saving her daughter.

In the film, which is written by the country star, Parton plays an angel.

While on the set of Netflix’s “Christmas on the Square,” Dolly Parton may just have saved her 9-year-old costar Talia Hill’s life.

On Tuesday, the 9-year-old actress recalled the experience in an interview with Inside Edition.

Hill said Parton pulled her out of the way of an oncoming vehicle

Netflix ‘Christmas on the Square’ debuted on Netflix in November.

Hill said that she was at the hot-chocolate station on set when showrunners told her to return to her position at the start of the scene.

“So, there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up, and it was Dolly Parton,” Hill recalled, adding that she was surprised.

She said Parton, who plays an angel in the Netflix film, told her, “Well, I am an angel, you know.”

“And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’ And my mum was crying, and she said, ‘Yes, you did, Dolly Parton. Yes, you did,'” Hill added.

Talia and her siblings all appear in the holiday film, which was written by Parton

The 9-year-old stars in the film alongside her brothers, Tristan and Tyson. It also features actors Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and Christine Baranski.

The film, which debuted in November, is directed by Debbie Allen and features a screenplay and music created by Parton herself.

The country-music legend already has plenty of good deeds under her belt

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Dolly Parton recently helped fund a vaccine.

Beyond casually saving lives, the country-music legend has been giving back to her community for decades.

In 1995, she founded the Imagination Library in her home state of Tennessee. The organisation gives over 1 million free books per month to children, and Parton dedicated its 100-millionth book to the Library of Congress in 2018.

In 2016, after wildfires swept across part of Tennessee, Parton and the Dollywood Foundation raised over $US12 million to help families who were directly impacted, particularly those who lost their homes.

Earlier this year, the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund donated $US1 million to Vanderbilt University’s coronavirus research, which helped create the Moderna vaccine that’s said to be 94.5% effective.

At the time of writing, the vaccine is awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in the US.

