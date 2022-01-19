All of Dolly Parton’s movies, ranked according to critics

In her lowest-rated movie, Dolly Parton attempts to turn Sylvester Stallone into a country star in “Rhinestone.”

14%

Synopsis: In an effort to get out of her performance contract at The Rhinestone, Jake Farris (Dolly Parton) makes a bet with her manager that she can turn any man he picks into a country star. When her manager picks New York cabbie Nick Martinelli (Sylvester Stallone), it’s clear she’ll have her hands full if she wants to win the bet.

Janet Maslin of The New York Times felt Parton’s acting was superb, yet wrote that the film as a whole was far from outstanding.

“As Mr. Stallone wends his way through barnyards and country cabins, the material retains some comic potential. But as the inevitable romance springs up between the two stars, their lack of rapport becomes all too noticeable,” Maslin wrote.