22 of the most daring outfits Dolly Parton has ever worn

To the 19th Annual Grammy Awards, Dolly Parton wore a bright pink cowgirl-esque look that would define her signature style.

Dolly Parton has been nominated for an impressive 50 Grammys and has won 10 . In 1977, she attended the 19th Annual Grammy Awards, where she won the award for best country vocal performance, female, for “All I Can Do.”

For the occasion, Parton wore a bright, bubblegum pink look with white detailing and crystals. The wide-sleeve blouse, vest, and flared pants paid homage to classic country singers.

In a December 3, 2020, interview with Allure, Parton reminisced over her style throughout the decades. Of the ’70s, she said, “I didn’t actually start getting into the rhinestones and the frills, as far as, uh, as an entertainer, until I started with ‘The Porter Wagoner Show.'”

Parton left the show as a cast member in 1974 to pursue a solo career, but the experience continued to inform her signature style.