22 of the most daring outfits Dolly Parton has ever worn

Victoria Montalti
Dolly Parton in three looks: Green ensemble with flowers, blue and crystal adorned dress, orange and crystal tassel jumpsuit.
Dolly Parton fashion in 1978, 1989, and 2014. Ron Galella/Getty Images; Rick Diamond/Getty Images
  • From album covers to onstage costumes to movie premieres, Dolly Parton has worn many iconic looks.
  • Parton once said she modeled her style on “the town trollop” she admired growing up.
  • She turns 76 on January 19, and we’re celebrating her most daring looks throughout the decades.
To the 19th Annual Grammy Awards, Dolly Parton wore a bright pink cowgirl-esque look that would define her signature style.
Dolly Parton in a bright pink and white blouse, vest, and pant ensemble.
Dolly Parton attends the 19th Annual Grammy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California, on February 19, 1977. Ron Galella/Getty Images
Dolly Parton has been nominated for an impressive 50 Grammys and has won 10. In 1977, she attended the 19th Annual Grammy Awards, where she won the award for best country vocal performance, female, for “All I Can Do.”

For the occasion, Parton wore a bright, bubblegum pink look with white detailing and crystals. The wide-sleeve blouse, vest, and flared pants paid homage to classic country singers.

In a December 3, 2020, interview with Allure, Parton reminisced over her style throughout the decades. Of the ’70s, she said, “I didn’t actually start getting into the rhinestones and the frills, as far as, uh, as an entertainer, until I started with ‘The Porter Wagoner Show.'”

Parton left the show as a cast member in 1974 to pursue a solo career, but the experience continued to inform her signature style.

She wore a romantic and ultra-feminine look for her 20th studio album, “Heartbreaker.”
Dolly Parton propping up her leg dressed in a light pink ruffled, sheer dress with a high leg slit.
Cover art from Dolly Parton’s ‘Heartbreaker’ studio album, which was released July 17, 1978. RCA International
While Parton is known for her often revealing and glittering costumes, the singer-songwriter wore a more refined, unembellished dress for the cover of her “Heartbreaker” album, which was released in 1978. The delicate, flowy sheer fabric is sweet, but the thigh-high slit was a bit raunchy for Parton at the time.

Parton’s bouffant hairstyle was classic and elegant, and it differed from her typical teased or “whipped cream curl” hair.

Speaking to Allure about Colleen Owens, her hairdresser in the ’70s, Parton said, “She thought that I was larger than life, so she tried to make my hair even bigger.”

Parton looked like a ray of sunshine in a sheer yellow gown for a 1978 portrait session.
Dolly Parton poses in a proposal position in a bright yellow and sheer flowy dress in front of colorful lights.
Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. Harry Langdon/Getty Images
In a 1978 Los Angeles, California, portrait session for Parton’s “Heartbreaker” album, the singer posed in an ultra-bright, yellow gown with a sheer chiffon skirt that showed off her figure.

In the same interview with Allure, Parton jokingly said, “My style back then was gaudy, but flowy.”

In 1978, Parton fittingly channeled Mother Nature at the AMAs, where she was nominated for her “New Harvest…First Gathering” album.
Side-by-side photos of the back and front of Dolly Parton's green dress embellished with flowers and with flowers in her hair.
Dolly Parton attends the 5th Annual American Music Awards on January 16, 1978, in Santa Monica, California. Ron Galella/Getty Images
At the 1978 American Music Awards, Parton made a dramatic appearance in a serene green pantsuit with a flowing cape embellished with flowers. She even had matching delicate flowers dotted throughout her wig.

Parton presented that night and went on to win the award for favorite country album for “New Harvest…First Gathering.”

She posed for the October 1978 issue of “Playboy” in the famous Playboy Bunny garb.
Dolly Parton in a the Playboy Bunny outfit.
Dolly Parton on the cover of the October 1978 issue. Playboy
Parton appeared on the October 1978 cover of “Playboy,” becoming the first country singer to pose for Hugh Hefner’s magazine.

For her photo shoot, Parton wore the form-fitting bodysuit, bunny ears, bow tie collar, and wrist cuffs that Playboy Bunny models and waitresses famously wore.

She went on to recreate the daring look in an Instagram post for her husband’s birthday on July 20, 2021.

Parton stood out from her “9 to 5” costars at the New York City premiere in 1980.
Jane Fonda in a black shiny gown, Lilly Tomlin in a black dress and red fur shawl, and Dolly Parton in a baby pink floral lace dress with a pink fur coat.
From left to right, actresses Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton attending the premiere of ‘9 to 5’ in New York City, New York, on December 14, 1980. Ron Galella/Getty Images
Parton was pretty in pink for the “9 to 5” movie premiere in New York City in 1980.

For her first film, the singer knew she had to amp up her fashion game, telling Vogue in 2020 that before the movie, she “never really thought about being fashionable.” Parton said she asked the film’s costume designer, Ann Roth, to design her premiere look.

Her outfit was “dollyized” — a term the singer used to described her eccentric style — and made her stand out from the more modern looks worn by her costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

So nice she wore it twice: Parton stunned in this beaded white dress in 1983 and again in 1986.
Side-by-side photos of Dolly Parton dressed in the same white scoop neck dress with beaded tassels.
(Left) Dolly Parton performs at the Dominion Theatre on March 29, 1983, in London. (Right) She performs at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, March 30, 1986. Pete Still/Getty Images; Paul Natkin/Getty Images
In 1983, Parton performed at the Dominion Theatre in London, England. The performance — to which the singer wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with colorful, beaded tassels — was recorded and broadcast as the live HBO TV special “Dolly in Concert.”

Parton, who looked angelic on stage, told Vogue in 2020, “When I wear white, I always feel like I’m singing to God.”

Parton rewore the dress for a 1986 concert in Rosemont, Illinois.

Parton said she tried to match her costar Sylvester Stallone’s elegant style at the “Rhinestone” movie premiere in 1984.
Dolly parton in a low cut white cross-body dress with Sylvester Stallone in a tuxedo.
Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone at premiere of ‘Rhinestone’ at the Coronet Theater in New York City on June 20, 1984. New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images
Showcasing full hair and a high leg slit, Parton wore a glamorous white gown to the New York premiere of her 1984 movie, “Rhinestone.” The daring low-cut neckline and cinched waist accentuated the star’s features. 

Parton told Vogue, “I tried to look my Dolly best,” because she wanted to look as good as her costar Sylvester Stallone.

She looked like she came straight out of “Dynasty” in this promotional photo for her variety show, “Dolly.”
Dolly Parton in a shiny white gown with large shoulder pads and a high leg slit, in front of a lit up background.
A promotional photo of Dolly Parton who headlined her ‘Dolly’ variety show, which was taken on January 8, 1988. ABC Photo Archive/Getty Images
Parton hosted “Dolly” from September 27, 1987, to May 7, 1988. In a promotional photo for the show, she wore a sparkling, architectural silver gown created by designer Tony Chase.

Parton spoke of Chase’s style choices to Vogue, saying, “He was always trying to put me in all these clothes that had these big ‘ol shoulders and all that stuff that was so fashionable. I said, ‘Tony, you just gotta tone it down a little. There ain’t nothing big about me but my mouth and my boobs.'”

In what she later described as one of her favorite looks, Parton wore a shimmering gold gown alongside Oprah Winfrey for an episode of “Dolly.”
Oprah Winfrey in a black gown with gold detailing and Dolly Parton in a gold dress sitting on stools next to each other.
Oprah Winfrey and Dolly Parton performing on ‘Dolly’ in 1987. ABC Photo Archive/Getty Images
On “Dolly,” Parton would have special guests, and on one occasion, the singer had talk show host Oprah Winfrey on. Reminiscing over her gold look with Vogue, Parton said she remembered how they’d both fawned over their dresses.

She went on to say that this look was “one of my favorite little dresses.” Tony Chase designed every look Parton wore on “Dolly.”

She showed off her rocker chick side while performing on “Saturday Night Live” in 1989.
Dolly Parton singing in a fitted black leather jumpsuit with gold studded accents on the collar, shoulders, sleeve cuffs, belt, and knees.
Dolly Parton during her musical performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ that aired April 15, 1989. NBC/Getty Images
In season 14 of “Saturday Night Live,” Parton hosted and performed as the musical guest on April 15, 1989. She sang in a bold black leather jumpsuit embellished with gold studs and paired with cowgirl boots. 

This look stood out from her more feminine and flowy ensembles and was more “rock” than “country.”

Parton showed out and stood out in a full rhinestone-encrusted gown to the New York “Steel Magnolias” movie premiere in 1989.
Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Sally Field, Dolly Parton in a silver fully beaded gown and Julia Roberts.
From left to right, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts attend the ‘Steel Magnolias’ New York City premiere on November 5, 1989. Ron Galella/Getty Images
It’s hard to take your eyes off Parton, especially when she wears dramatic gowns like this one and outshines others around her. At the New York City premiere of her award-winning film “Steel Magnolias,” she did just that.

Even with other A-list actresses at her side, Parton took the cake with this intricate and shimmering ensemble designed by her creative director Steve Summers.

Parton stunned in a bedazzled, revealing ensemble to the California premiere of “Steel Magnolias.”
DollyParton wears a powder blue corset with sleeves and a peplum over a matching skirt all encrusted with white and silver piping and crystals.
Dolly Parton attends the ‘Steel Magnolias’ premiere on November 9, 1989, in Century City, California. Ron Galella/Getty Images
If you thought the singer couldn’t top her NYC “Steel Magnolias” premiere gown, you’d be wrong. Wearing a figure-hugging powder-blue gown adorned with crystals and tassels, Parton continued to shine at the California premiere. Everything from her voluminous hair to the crystal “collar” to her matching purse made this look iconic.

Later, in a comical 2016 interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Parton told the late-night host that, when she was young, “I patterned my look after the town trollop.” She said that tight-fitting clothes and dramatic makeup inspired her.

During a 1990 “Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” appearance, the singer wore a festive red and gold combo.
Dolly Parton singing in a red long sleeve gown covered in gold beads and tassels.
Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on ‘The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson’ on December 14, 1990. NBC/Getty Images
Parton’s “Tonight Show” appearance showcased looser hair waves and an elegant dress silhouette, showing how her style continued to evolve into the ’90s.

In 2020, she told Allure, “I felt like, during that time, I was probably the most fashionable that I had ever been as far as little more classy with the hair, little more classy with the clothes, and really trying to be a little more refined.”

Parton perfectly channeled a Barbie doll for her 2008 “Backwoods Barbie” album cover photo.
Dolly Parton lounging on hay stacks in the back of a yellow pickup truck wearing a leopard print minidress belted with a long, sheer pink overcoat/dress.
Cover art for Dolly Parton’s ‘Backwoods Barbie’ studio album, which was released February 26, 2008. Dolly Records
Parton put a country spin on Barbie in this bright pink coat cascading over haystacks on the cover of her 40th studio album, “Backwoods Barbie.” The belted coat and leopard-print dress was of course designed by Steve Summers.

While Parton was seen wearing animal prints on other occasions, the singer and her designers were cautious about it because of her petite figure. She told Allure, “You kinda have to be careful how you do a lot of prints or a lot of bold things, cause I’m better not to have a whole bunch of that, cause there’s just not a bunch of me.”

For her iconic 2014 Glastonbury Festival performance, she wore mesh pants made specifically for her to move around comfortably.
Dolly Parton singing in a white vest and pants covered in silver crystals and mesh.
Dolly Parton performs during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival on June 29, 2014, in Glastonbury, England. Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Parton later told Vogue she was nervous to sing at the festival because she didn’t know if the crowd would warm to her, but it wound up being an iconic performance. She wore a white embellished vest, a layered chain belt (that became a staple in her wardrobe), and pants with mesh panels.

Parton told Vogue in 2020 that she prefers performing in pants rather than dresses because she moves around a lot and wants something comfortable for when she gets up and down from her stool. She called this Steve Summers design “glamorous but durable.”

The star paired a daring polka-dot, stripe, and fringe look for an NBC “Today” performance in 2014.
Dolly Parton singing and playing the banjo wearing a black and white ensemble of a polka dot short, stripped vest, tie, and capri tasseled pants
Dolly Parton appears on NBC News’ ‘Today’ performing at Rockefeller Plaza on May 13, 2014, in New York City. NBC NewsWire/Getty Images
Promoting her 42nd studio album, “Blue Smoke,” Parton performed for NBC’s” Today” show in a striking outfit. The daring pattern and texture combination included a polka-dot button up, rhinestone tie, striped vest, and pair of fringe Capri pants.

Parton told “Today” cohost Savannah Guthrie, “It’s wonderful that I’m still here. I say I’m as old as yesterday but hopefully as new as tomorrow.”

The singer’s fun outfit displayed her young-at-heart persona.

Parton dazzled in a highlighter-bright look for a 2014 benefit concert.
Dolly Parton on a dark stage wearing a bright orange and silver crystal embellished pantsuit costume.
Parton performs during a concert to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation on May 28, 2014, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Rick Diamond/Getty Images
When she’s not wearing white, the singer often stands out in bright, monochromatic outfits. She opted for a highlighter-orange Capri jumpsuit drenched in silver rhinestones and tassels for a 2014 benefit concert.

The proceeds from the concert went to her own Imagination Library national book program and to the Dr. Robert F. Thompson Foundation, which aims to improve healthcare in Parton’s home county of Sevier County, Tennessee.

She wore the rainbow to promote her NBC movie “Coat of Many Colors.”
Dolly Parton holding a guitar and wearing a rainbow-colored beaded mini dress in front of a rainbow-lit background.
Dolly Parton performing at the 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation in Radio City Music Hall. NBC/Getty Images
NBC’s Upfront Presentation in 2015 promoted the network’s new programing for the year ahead. Parton performed some of her classic songs including “Coat of Many Colors” to perfectly promote NBC’s TV movie “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” according to the Los Angeles Times

Parton played the part of The Painted Lady in the movie based on her own life, and fittingly wore a dress to the event that looked like colors were dripping down her body. The rainbow-hued dress glistened in front of a matching rainbow-lit stage.

In a literal coat of many colors, Parton celebrated her TV movie at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016.
Dolly Parton with her arms open wide wearing a shiny, colorful patchwork blazer and cream-colored pants.
Honoree Dolly Parton accepts the Tex Ritter Award onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
According to the Grand Ole Opry, “Dolly grew up a one-room cabin that she called home alongside her parents and 10 of her siblings. Money was tight, so her mother sewed a coat for Dolly using scraps of fabric, which inspired one of Dolly’s best-known and most personal songs: ‘Coat of Many Colors’.”

At the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards, Parton accepted the Tex Ritter Award, which is given to a movie that celebrates country music, for the movie inspired by her song. Parton dressed in a shimmering jewel-tone, color-blocked blazer for her acceptance speech. 

She jazzed up Santa Claus’ uniform for a promotional photo for “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” movie in 2016.
Dolly Parton posing in a red tasseled capri pantsuit and Santa hat.
A promotional photo for Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love’ NBC movie special which aired November 30, 2016. NBC/Getty Images
If we’ve learned anything, it’s that Parton loves her fringe. She also notably loves Christmas. So she combined them in a festive look to promote “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love,” the sequel to “Coat of Many Colors.”

Parton “dollyized” Santa’s uniform in this vibrant red look with sparkle, fringe, and silver platform heels.

Parton wore a hypnotizing black and white gown ahead of the 53rd Annual CMA Awards in 2019.
Dolly Parton wearing a black and cream striped and floral gown.
A promotional photo taken of special guest host Dolly Parton for ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards,’ which aired November 13, 2019. Mark Seilinger/Getty Images
In promo photos for the awards, Parton wore an eye-catching black and white floor-length gown with stripe and floral patterns throughout.

Parton cohosted the ceremony with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, and she also performed live with other women in country music stars.

Victoria Montalti