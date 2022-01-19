22 of the most daring outfits Dolly Parton has ever worn

- From album covers to onstage costumes to movie premieres, Dolly Parton has worn many iconic looks.
- Parton once said she modeled her style on “the town trollop” she admired growing up.
- She turns 76 on January 19, and we’re celebrating her most daring looks throughout the decades.
For the occasion, Parton wore a bright, bubblegum pink look with white detailing and crystals. The wide-sleeve blouse, vest, and flared pants paid homage to classic country singers.
In a December 3, 2020, interview with Allure, Parton reminisced over her style throughout the decades. Of the ’70s, she said, “I didn’t actually start getting into the rhinestones and the frills, as far as, uh, as an entertainer, until I started with ‘The Porter Wagoner Show.'”
Parton left the show as a cast member in 1974 to pursue a solo career, but the experience continued to inform her signature style.
Parton’s bouffant hairstyle was classic and elegant, and it differed from her typical teased or “whipped cream curl” hair.
Speaking to Allure about Colleen Owens, her hairdresser in the ’70s, Parton said, “She thought that I was larger than life, so she tried to make my hair even bigger.”
In the same interview with Allure, Parton jokingly said, “My style back then was gaudy, but flowy.”
Parton presented that night and went on to win the award for favorite country album for “New Harvest…First Gathering.”
For her photo shoot, Parton wore the form-fitting bodysuit, bunny ears, bow tie collar, and wrist cuffs that Playboy Bunny models and waitresses famously wore.
She went on to recreate the daring look in an Instagram post for her husband’s birthday on July 20, 2021.
For her first film, the singer knew she had to amp up her fashion game, telling Vogue in 2020 that before the movie, she “never really thought about being fashionable.” Parton said she asked the film’s costume designer, Ann Roth, to design her premiere look.
Her outfit was “dollyized” — a term the singer used to described her eccentric style — and made her stand out from the more modern looks worn by her costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
Parton, who looked angelic on stage, told Vogue in 2020, “When I wear white, I always feel like I’m singing to God.”
Parton rewore the dress for a 1986 concert in Rosemont, Illinois.
Parton told Vogue, “I tried to look my Dolly best,” because she wanted to look as good as her costar Sylvester Stallone.
Parton spoke of Chase’s style choices to Vogue, saying, “He was always trying to put me in all these clothes that had these big ‘ol shoulders and all that stuff that was so fashionable. I said, ‘Tony, you just gotta tone it down a little. There ain’t nothing big about me but my mouth and my boobs.'”
She went on to say that this look was “one of my favorite little dresses.” Tony Chase designed every look Parton wore on “Dolly.”
This look stood out from her more feminine and flowy ensembles and was more “rock” than “country.”
Even with other A-list actresses at her side, Parton took the cake with this intricate and shimmering ensemble designed by her creative director Steve Summers.
Later, in a comical 2016 interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Parton told the late-night host that, when she was young, “I patterned my look after the town trollop.” She said that tight-fitting clothes and dramatic makeup inspired her.
In 2020, she told Allure, “I felt like, during that time, I was probably the most fashionable that I had ever been as far as little more classy with the hair, little more classy with the clothes, and really trying to be a little more refined.”
While Parton was seen wearing animal prints on other occasions, the singer and her designers were cautious about it because of her petite figure. She told Allure, “You kinda have to be careful how you do a lot of prints or a lot of bold things, cause I’m better not to have a whole bunch of that, cause there’s just not a bunch of me.”
Parton told Vogue in 2020 that she prefers performing in pants rather than dresses because she moves around a lot and wants something comfortable for when she gets up and down from her stool. She called this Steve Summers design “glamorous but durable.”
Parton told “Today” cohost Savannah Guthrie, “It’s wonderful that I’m still here. I say I’m as old as yesterday but hopefully as new as tomorrow.”
The singer’s fun outfit displayed her young-at-heart persona.
The proceeds from the concert went to her own Imagination Library national book program and to the Dr. Robert F. Thompson Foundation, which aims to improve healthcare in Parton’s home county of Sevier County, Tennessee.
Parton played the part of The Painted Lady in the movie based on her own life, and fittingly wore a dress to the event that looked like colors were dripping down her body. The rainbow-hued dress glistened in front of a matching rainbow-lit stage.
At the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards, Parton accepted the Tex Ritter Award, which is given to a movie that celebrates country music, for the movie inspired by her song. Parton dressed in a shimmering jewel-tone, color-blocked blazer for her acceptance speech.
Parton “dollyized” Santa’s uniform in this vibrant red look with sparkle, fringe, and silver platform heels.
Parton cohosted the ceremony with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, and she also performed live with other women in country music stars.