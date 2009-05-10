"Dollhouse" Goes Out With A Whimper

Last night’s season finale of Dollhouse was likely its series finale. As we’ve told you many times before, Fox’s ratings-challenged show doesn’t have much hope of being renewed, and the abysmal ratings for last night’s episode only put another nail in its coffin.



The show posted its lowest ratings ever: 2.8 million viewers, with a 1.0 adults 18-49 rating. As The Hollywood Reporter‘s James Hibberd points out on his Live Feed blog, Dollhouse‘s ratings have dropped with nearly every episode. Even if the national numbers show that Dollhouse actually had a 1.1 rating among 18-49 year-olds, that would merely match last week’s season low, and, Hibberd writes, “a 1.1 is a bubble show — on the CW. It would take some very creative financing to make a renewal work and a giant leap of faith considering that ratings for serialized shows tend to drop between seasons.”

So, we hope you enjoyed it while it lasted, because it looks like Dollhouse won’t be coming back. We could be wrong, but it doesn’t look good.

