"Dollhouse" And "Trust Me" On Verge Of Cancellation

TNT’s original series, Trust Me, has been suffering in the ratings, recently only managing to pull in about 600,000 viewers. It seemed like the show was headed for TV heaven when star Eric McCormack was cast in a pilot for next fall’s TV season, and yesterday he confirmed in an interview with Vulture that Trust Me‘s chances for survival are slim:



They haven’t officially made a decision on a second season for Trust Me, but it’s not looking too good. I was very proud of it, but I don’t think enough people showed up. And I did just shoot a pilot for ABC [with Scrubs‘ Tad Quill]. It’s as yet untitled and I can’t really talk about it, but it’s done, and funny, and we’ll see what happens with that.

Meanwhile, TV by the Numbers dishes out some tough love for Dollhouse fans who may have been mistakenly encouraged by Web reports that Fox was considering renewing the show.

[T]he show won’t be back if it keeps pulling 1.4 overnight ratings among adults 18-49. FOX will not consider renewing it with those numbers. I think it needs to get to a 1.6, and probably a 1.7 for FOX to even consider bringing it back for a second season.

While it’s definitely possible the show could turn the ratings around and improve them, it isn’t very probable. The trend has been down since the premiere and while things have flattened out the last couple of weeks, the trend hasn’t really been reversed…

Will FOX keep an open mind and see what happens? I certainly think that is likely. But I doubt that FOX execs are truly any more optimistic than I am that it will actually happen. And I’ve seen nothing to indicate, “hey, we believe in this show and are going to spend a couple extra million to promote it!”

FOX is simply playing it in a fashion where if it does miraculously turn around they, like the fans, can be ecstatic, and if it doesn’t it is well positioned to say, “Hey, we tried, it didn’t work.”

So, if you want to save Dollhouse, watch it—live. And tell your friends to do so also. In fact, they could just keep the TV on; they don’t even have to look at the screen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.