Dollar Whacked... So Stocks Are Headed Higher

After four-straight down days last week, it looks like markets are going to get a lift today, thanks to the ongoing carnage in USD. The currency slipped overnight against 15 of 16 other major currencies, and subsequently US futures are up about .5%. That’s been the pattern for some time. Dollar strength is bad. Dollar weakness send stocks higher.



Stocks in Asia, meanwhile, continue to slump, with South Korea getting hit particularly hard. Indices in Europe are generally up modestly.

